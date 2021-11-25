$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Patrick Industries reported sales of $772.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of PATK stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.61. 96,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,021. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,022 shares of company stock worth $1,280,000 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

