Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

