Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Pure Storage stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
See Also: Cyclical Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.