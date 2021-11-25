Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$4.90. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 320,857 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$922.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$75.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$28,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

