Andrew John Hoffman Sells 10,075 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew John Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.92.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TACT shares. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

