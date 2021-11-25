Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director John Briggs Sells 5,001 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCSG stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

