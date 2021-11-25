Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 10,177 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $132,911.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACEL stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

