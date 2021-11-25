Andrew John Hoffman Sells 6,800 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew John Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TACT shares. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

