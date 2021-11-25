Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 701,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.