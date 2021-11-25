Robert A. Mcdonald Acquires 20,336 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QUOT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $670.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

