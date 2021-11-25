Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,518.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,472.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,441.45. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,532,645. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

