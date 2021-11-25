Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.