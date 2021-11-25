iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) is Hatton Consulting Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 305,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $55.83 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58.

