BEAM Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONG stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.