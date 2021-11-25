BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 741.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 134.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.56 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.