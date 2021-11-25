Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,394.84

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,394.84 ($18.22) and traded as low as GBX 775 ($10.13). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 782.50 ($10.22), with a volume of 130,395 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 803.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,393.91. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

In other news, insider Robert Gillespie bought 5,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

