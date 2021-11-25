Versarien (LON:VRS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.36

Versarien plc (LON:VRS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.36 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.37). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 28.68 ($0.37), with a volume of 472,984 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.24. The company has a market cap of £54.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

