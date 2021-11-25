Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $689.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $693.80 million and the lowest is $685.38 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

BXP stock opened at $118.11 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,728 shares of company stock worth $10,487,400 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

