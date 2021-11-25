346 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $646.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $15,875,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

