BEAM Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,431,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,063,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,627,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,986,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

XYLD stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.