Scout Investments Inc. Has $34.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $34,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Seeyond lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

NYSE:VMC opened at $201.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,867. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

