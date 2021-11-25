Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Lifted by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

