Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $208.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

