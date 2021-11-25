SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 189 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $180.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average of $176.10. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $183.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

