Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.