Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

