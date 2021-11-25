SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NYSE PSX opened at $73.87 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

