Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.08. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

