International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $116.73 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.