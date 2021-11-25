Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11,801.78

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11,801.78 and traded as high as $12,182.25. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $12,182.25, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

LDSVF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11,817.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,898.29.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

