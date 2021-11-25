EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.97. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 6,545 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on EYEG shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $100,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $56,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.