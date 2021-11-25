Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RXEEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €19.50 ($22.16) to €22.00 ($25.00) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.