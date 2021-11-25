Prometeus (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.03 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $270.32 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.43 or 0.00028005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00241590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00089166 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

