Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

ONTO stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

