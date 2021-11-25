Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.00. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 419%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,266.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

