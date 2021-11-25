JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Critical Survey

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOYY and DoubleDown Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.03 billion 2.19 $1.48 billion $1.66 34.11 DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.21 $53.62 million N/A N/A

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JOYY and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 1 0 5 0 2.67 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

JOYY presently has a consensus price target of $107.17, suggesting a potential upside of 89.27%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.98%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 6.27% 1.26% 0.86% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JOYY beats DoubleDown Interactive on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

