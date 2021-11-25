$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.25. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $12.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

NYSE MCO opened at $392.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.41. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

