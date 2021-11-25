Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $93.58 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

