Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $204,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Shares of NSIT opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $27,660,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.