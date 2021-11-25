Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan L. Dolgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00.

Shares of EXPE opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.18.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

