Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Betty Yee Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,640 shares in the company, valued at C$4,639,572.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$55.00 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$64.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599994 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

