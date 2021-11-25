Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $367,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

