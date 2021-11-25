DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 12,241 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
DASH stock opened at $184.93 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion and a PE ratio of -51.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.02.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
