DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 12,241 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DASH stock opened at $184.93 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion and a PE ratio of -51.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,130,000 after acquiring an additional 207,779 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 114,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

