Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Jack in the Box has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

