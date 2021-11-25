Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.
Jack in the Box has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Jack in the Box stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $124.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
