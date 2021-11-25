Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 3,893 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

NLY opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

