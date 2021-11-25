Hollencrest Capital Management Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $549.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $550.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

