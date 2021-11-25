Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 285.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $271.84 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 129.45 and a beta of 0.81.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.
In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,675 shares of company stock valued at $14,874,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
