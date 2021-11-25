Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 285.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $271.84 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 129.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,675 shares of company stock valued at $14,874,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.