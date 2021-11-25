Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Takes $548,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

