Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,423,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

