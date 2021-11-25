Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $297,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 77.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 60,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $134,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $265.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

