Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,227,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,527,000 after acquiring an additional 823,692 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

